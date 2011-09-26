September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sampo PLC

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 3, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date October 3, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets

Expected Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Luanched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0685743238

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)