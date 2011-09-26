* Sees Q2 rev 138-$141 mln vs est $149.4 mln

* Says customer order delays to hurt rev

* Shares down 5 pct after market

Sept 26 Analog chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc cut its second-quarter revenue outlook as it faced delays in customer orders.

Shares of the company were down 5 percent in after-hours trading. They closed at $5.69 on Monday on Nasdaq.

The company cut the revenue outlook to $138-$141 million from $147-$153 million it had projected earlier.

This represents a 7-9 percent decline on a sequential basis, IDT said.

Analysts on average were expecting $149.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In the face of weaker macro-economic growth and shorter component lead times, many of our customers have focused on controlling inventory and remain cautious about placing new orders," Chief Executive Ted Tewksbury said in a press release.

The weakness in customer orders that started in the second half of the June quarter continued into September, he added. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)