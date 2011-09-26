SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)(601398.SS)(1398.HK), the world's most valuable lender, plans to raise up to 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) by issuing subordinated bonds to replenish its capital.

ICBC's board of directors has approved the debt programme, which will have maturities of no less than five years, the bank said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Monday.

($1 = 6.401 yuan)

(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

((aipeng.soo@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 21 6104 1763)(Reuters Messaging: aipeng.soo@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ICBC BOND/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.