SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China's No.2 insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd (601318.SS)(2318.HK) said it's business as usual at the company despite the recent sharp drop in the value of its shares.

The company is "financially sound, its core business is growing steadily," the Chinese insurer said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Monday.

"The solvency and capital adequacy ratios of the company and its subsidiaries are in full compliance with regulatory requirements," it said.

Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares fell nearly 14 percent on Monday, their biggest single-day percentage fall in about three years, with dealers saying foreign funds were selling in preparation for redemptions back home. [ID:nL3E7KQ0RN]

