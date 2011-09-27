(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Sept 27 - Fletcher Building Limited today
announced that it will establish a new laminates plant to be
built in China by its Formica business.
Formica, a global leader in the design and manufacture of
laminate, intends to build a manufacturing facility in Jiujiang,
China, a city of approximately 4.8 million people in the Jiangxi
Province. The facility will be one of the largest plants within
the Formica group and will double the company's capacity in
China and allow for additional market growth.
"Formica is a market leader with more than 25 years
experience in China," said Mark Adamson, Formica president and
CEO. "The commercial construction boom, coupled with the massive
construction of government-subsidized housing projects, has
accelerated the demand for laminate. The Chinese market -
already twice the size of the United States market - continues
to grow by 15 percent a year."
Slated for completion in 2013, the Jiujiang plant will
manufacture high pressure laminate to support the demand in
China and other select Asian markets. The more than 500,000
square-foot facility will be constructed to allow for future
growth. It will employ approximately 400 people.
Adamson attributes Formica Group's ability to capitalize on
this growth opportunity, despite the world economic conditions,
to the recent restructuring undergone to streamline business on
a global level. "We've readied the business from an operational
standpoint. That, along with the brand's history, legacy and
commitment to product innovation, primes us for this expansion,"
he said. "We're confident about the future of laminate - the
future of the Formica® Brand - in the world's largest market."
The Jiujiang plant will be Formica's second plant in China
and its eleventh manufacturing facility worldwide.