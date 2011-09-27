* Credit default swaps for banks at near 3-year high

SYDNEY, Sept 27 The cost of insuring the debt of Australian banks widened sharply to levels not seen since the global financial crisis on fears the global turmoil would send cost of funds soaring and falls in house prices could lead to risings loan defaults.

Credit default swaps for five year senior notes for Australia's top four banks rose to their highest in almost three-years overnight to 220/225 basis points before retreating slightly to 210 basis points.

That's a sharp increase from an average of 100-125 bps between January and June. They started nudging higher in May and have been rising sharply since August, bank data showed.

"They have pushed out due to the European sovereign debt crisis and illiquidity of the market rather than any material credit concerns specific to Australia," said Ken Hanton, a senior credit analyst at National Australia Bank

Hanton cautioned that the CDS prices are inactive due to a lack of sellers of the protection.

In comparison senior CDS of European financial institutions blew up to 275 bps, some 75 bps wider than Europe's main CDS index.

The top four Australian banks -- NAB, Commonwealth bank of Australia , Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -- together borrow around $100 billion annually in wholesale debt to bridge the gap between loans and deposits.

But their annual borrowing has fallen this year due to rising deposits and banks have said they have enough funds to stay away from markets for several months. Still, concerns over higher cost are coming to the fore.

An analyst who declined to be named said a global slowdown could lead to a blow out in the property sector.

The four banks, which weathered the global financial crisis far better than their global peers, together hold $1 trillion in mortgages representing over 60 percent of their loan book.

Bank arrears have been on the rise but remain very low by international standards, with less than 1 percent of home loans classified as non performing, the central banks said last week.

Still, the bank warned that falling house prices will make it more difficult to solve arrears through voluntary sale of property.

The margin for the AA rated Australian banks bond issues jumped 10 times during the global financial crisis and forced the Australian government to follow other countries to guarantee bank debt.

The banks have now raised the proportion of deposits to over 60 percent from half earlier thus limiting bond issuance. (Reported by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram)