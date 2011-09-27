* Credit default swaps for banks at near 3-year high
* Europe crisis seen causing rise in CDS
* Concerns over property prices also playing into investors
mind
SYDNEY, Sept 27 The cost of insuring the debt of
Australian banks widened sharply to levels not seen since the
global financial crisis on fears the global turmoil would send
cost of funds soaring and falls in house prices could lead to
risings loan defaults.
Credit default swaps for five year senior notes for
Australia's top four banks rose to their highest in almost
three-years overnight to 220/225 basis points before retreating
slightly to 210 basis points.
That's a sharp increase from an average of 100-125 bps
between January and June. They started nudging higher in May and
have been rising sharply since August, bank data showed.
"They have pushed out due to the European sovereign debt
crisis and illiquidity of the market rather than any material
credit concerns specific to Australia," said Ken Hanton, a
senior credit analyst at National Australia Bank
Hanton cautioned that the CDS prices are inactive due to a
lack of sellers of the protection.
In comparison senior CDS of European financial institutions
blew up to 275 bps, some 75 bps wider than Europe's main CDS
index.
The top four Australian banks -- NAB, Commonwealth bank of
Australia , Westpac and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group -- together borrow around $100
billion annually in wholesale debt to bridge the gap between
loans and deposits.
But their annual borrowing has fallen this year due to
rising deposits and banks have said they have enough funds to
stay away from markets for several months. Still, concerns over
higher cost are coming to the fore.
An analyst who declined to be named said a global slowdown
could lead to a blow out in the property sector.
The four banks, which weathered the global financial crisis
far better than their global peers, together hold $1 trillion in
mortgages representing over 60 percent of their loan book.
Bank arrears have been on the rise but remain very low by
international standards, with less than 1 percent of home loans
classified as non performing, the central banks said last week.
Still, the bank warned that falling house prices will make
it more difficult to solve arrears through voluntary sale of
property.
The margin for the AA rated Australian banks bond issues
jumped 10 times during the global financial crisis and forced
the Australian government to follow other countries to guarantee
bank debt.
The banks have now raised the proportion of deposits to over
60 percent from half earlier thus limiting bond issuance.
(Reported by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram)