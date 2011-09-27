MUMBAI, Sept 27 Reliance Capital is in advanced talks to sell stake in its asset management company to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance and will pursue a banking licence, its chairman said on Tuesday, sending its shares up nearly 6 percent. "We hope in the next few months we will have definitive news on that entire exercise (stake sale)," Anil Ambani said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The non-bank finance company also plans to pursue a banking license following the central bank's move to issue limited new licenses to private players.

"Banking is a new growth opportunity. We will evaluate opportunities to enter this high growth sector and are keeping track of all regulatory developments on this front," Ambani said.

Late August, the Indian central bank said it will allow private sector companies that do not have large exposure in the real estate, construction or broking sectors to apply for licences to set up banks.

Ambani said that Reliance Capital will focus on unlocking value across all its major businesses.

In March, Nippon, the world's No.7 life insurer, agreed to pay $680 million to buy a 26 percent stake in Reliance Life Insurance, valuing the business at $2.6 billion.

"I am confident that they (Nippon Life) will replicate that in each of our businesses as we move forward," Ambani said.

Earlier this month, Reliance Capital's chief executive Sam Ghosh told Reuters the two firms would initially explore partnerships in asset management and the private equity business, whereby Nippon Life could pick up a stake in the Indian firm's businesses.

Ambani said that a large number of investors and firms are interested in picking stake in the company's non-life insurance business.

"We are likely to follow a similar model to Reliance Life to unlock value in Reliance General," he said.

Under Indian rules, no foreign entity can pick up more than 26 percent stake in a local insurance firm.

Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, manages assets of over $23 billion across mutual funds, pension funds, managed accounts and hedge funds. Its other businesses include insurance, broking, consumer and commercial finance.

The company is also considering a bonus share issue and a special dividend for shareholders, Ambani said.

At 1.51 p.m, shares were at 401.80 rupees, up 3.17 percent in a strong Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)