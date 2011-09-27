MUMBAI, Sept 27 Reliance Capital is in
advanced talks to sell stake in its asset management company to
Japan's Nippon Life Insurance and will pursue a banking licence,
its chairman said on Tuesday, sending its shares up nearly 6
percent.
"We hope in the next few months we will have definitive news
on that entire exercise (stake sale)," Anil Ambani said at the
company's annual shareholder meeting.
The non-bank finance company also plans to pursue a banking
license following the central bank's move to issue limited new
licenses to private players.
"Banking is a new growth opportunity. We will evaluate
opportunities to enter this high growth sector and are keeping
track of all regulatory developments on this front," Ambani
said.
Late August, the Indian central bank said it will allow
private sector companies that do not have large exposure in the
real estate, construction or broking sectors to apply for
licences to set up banks.
Ambani said that Reliance Capital will focus on unlocking
value across all its major businesses.
In March, Nippon, the world's No.7 life insurer, agreed to
pay $680 million to buy a 26 percent stake in Reliance Life
Insurance, valuing the business at $2.6 billion.
"I am confident that they (Nippon Life) will replicate that
in each of our businesses as we move forward," Ambani said.
Earlier this month, Reliance Capital's chief executive Sam
Ghosh told Reuters the two firms would initially explore
partnerships in asset management and the private equity
business, whereby Nippon Life could pick up a stake in the
Indian firm's businesses.
Ambani said that a large number of investors and firms are
interested in picking stake in the company's non-life insurance
business.
"We are likely to follow a similar model to Reliance Life to
unlock value in Reliance General," he said.
Under Indian rules, no foreign entity can pick up more than
26 percent stake in a local insurance firm.
Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani,
manages assets of over $23 billion across mutual funds, pension
funds, managed accounts and hedge funds. Its other businesses
include insurance, broking, consumer and commercial finance.
The company is also considering a bonus share issue and a
special dividend for shareholders, Ambani said.
At 1.51 p.m, shares were at 401.80 rupees, up 3.17 percent
in a strong Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)