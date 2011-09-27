(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Fiona Maharg Bravo

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Given the scale of Spain’s economic crisis, it’s impressive that the country has so far managed to avoid prolonged state ownership of its financial institutions. The central bank, which has previously auctioned off small lenders that failed, is hoping to execute a similarly quick flip of Banco CAM (CAHM.MC), a much larger savings bank that it took over in July. But that would be a mistake.

The main argument for selling CAM quickly is that it would be better run by an experienced lender. Spain’s bailout fund, known as the FROB, is not really set up to actively manage banks. But getting a decent price for CAM, which has 71 billion euros of assets, will be hard. The savings bank lost 1.1 billion euros in the first half of the year -- before the FROB took over

-- and its ratio of bad loans has more than doubled since. Over -- and its ratio of bad loans has more than doubled since. Over half of its loans to real estate developers are in arrears.

Funding is an even bigger worry. The FROB has already extended a credit line of 3 billion euros, but CAM has more than 7 billion euros of wholesale debt maturing this year and the next. To sugar the pill for potential buyers, the FROB is offering to cover some bad debts and extend liquidity lines. It has offered to pick up 80 percent of the first 2.5 billion of losses on certain assets, after provisions have been exhausted, according to various media reports. Above that threshold, the FROB would pay for 90 percent of any loan losses. This generous insurance policy is on top of the 2.8 billion euros of capital that the fund will inject to ensure that CAM meets the government’s new rules.

But the euro zone’s economic jitters mean bids for CAM may not even allow the FROB to recover what it has already put in. And if the deal goes ahead, the buyer would get the benefit of any recovery, while leaving the state on the hook for most future losses. The FROB will soon take majority stakes in at least another three savings banks, including Caixa Catalunya, that have failed to raise private capital. Unless it can get a decent price for CAM, the FROB would be better off running it under state ownership as well, or if necessary, winding it up.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Spain’s bank rescue fund is preparing a rapid sale of Banco CAM, a lender seized by the Bank of Spain on July 22.

-- Bidders were expected to make preliminary offers by Sept. 28, with a final sale expected in late October.

-- Spain’s Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) will offer bidders an asset protection scheme which guarantees up to 80 percent of the first 2.5 billion euros of losses related to certain real estate activities after provisions have been exhausted, according to several media reports.

-- Above that threshold, the FROB would absorb 90 percent of the losses over the next 10 years.

-- The FROB has already provided a 3 billion euro credit line to CAM and will inject 2.8 billion euros of capital to meet the government’s requirements.

-- The Bank of Spain said on Friday that the recapitalisation process undertaken by the country’s banks is nearly complete ahead of the deadline of Sept. 30.

-- Of the 12.7 billion euros that CAM loaned to real estate developers, 51 percent is in arrears. Including substandard loans, the figure rises to 61 percent.

