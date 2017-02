BANGKOK, Sept 27 Thai shares rose 4 percent in afternoon trade while Indonesian stocks extended their early gains to 5 percent on Tuesday as buying gained steam after European markets moved higher.

By 0835 GMT, the Thai SET index was up 4.1 percent at 941.43, led by a 5.2 percent jump in top energy firm PTT . Indonesia's main index climbed 5.1 percent to 3,484.94, led by a 6.8 percent rise in its biggest-listed firm, Astra International .

Other Southeast Asian stock markets rose, with Singapore up 2.7 percent and Malaysia up 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)