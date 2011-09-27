(Agency corrects the version published on 23 September, which incorrectly
stated EADS' reported EBIT in the final paragraph. A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27- Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Aeronautic Defence and Space
Company N.V.'s (EADS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
"EADS' credit profile is continuing its gradual improvement, aided not only
by the buoyant conditions in the large commercial aircraft market, but also
resulting from recent M&A activity and restructuring measures," says Tom
Chruszcz, Director in Fitch's EMEA Industrials team. "It retains a strong
capital structure and liquidity position, but rating upgrade potential remains
constrained by weak earnings and core cash generation as a result of issues
relating to key programmes, high investment needs and a material currency
mismatch."
Over the past 12 -18 months, EADS has enjoyed strong demand for large
commercial aircraft (LCA) at its Airbus subsidiary, which, at 31 August 2011,
had a record order backlog of over 4,200 commercial aircraft (representing
approximately eight years' production) and which has announced a number of
production rate increases to take effect over the coming years. The size and
quality of the backlog underpins Fitch's confidence in relatively strong top
line growth at Airbus over the medium to long term.
EADS has announced four small to mid-sized acquisitions in 2011, all of
which will be financed via the company's cash reserves and which fit the group's
strategy relating to improving (i) the revenue balance between platforms and
services and (ii) the group's currency revenue / cost mismatch. The acquisitions
are seen as a rating positive not only for these two reasons, but also as they
will improve the group's currently low operating margins. The combined cash
outlay of approximately EUR1.5bn is not seen as material in the context of the
company's large cash pile.
At 30 June 2011, EADS had approximately EUR9.4bn of cash and near cash,
against lease-adjusted financial recourse debt of approximately EUR6bn (EUR1.3bn
of which is short term). EADS' liquidity also benefits from approximately
EUR5.9bn of non-current financial assets which could be sold quickly, as well as
its EUR3bn committed revolving credit line, which matures in 2016, and access to
the capital markets. The company has no bonds maturing until 2016.
While EADS' significant liquidity is strong for the current ratings, Fitch
notes that there are several financial factors which stand in the way of an
upgrade in the short term, namely the company's weak earnings margins and core
cash generation, as measured by funds from operation (FFO). Fitch expects only a
gradual improvement in these factors in the short to medium term due to the A380
cash consumption as it continues to ramp-up production, A400M development costs
and high R&D requirements relating to the A350XWB programme. Higher customer
advances in 2010 and 2011 have partially offset these pressures, resulting in a
good level of free cash flow (FCF).
A further constraint on the ratings remains the size of the company's
exposure to foreign exchange movements. While EADS is expected to gradually
improve its currency mismatch over the coming years as a result of acquisitions
and an improved balance between revenue and cost currency sourcing, it is
required to maintain a large FX hedging book and its earnings remain vulnerable
to USD/EUR swings. Fitch believes that an upgrade of the current rating is
possible but only once clear visibility of a material reduction in this mismatch
is evident.
Fitch also notes that most of the company's key financial metrics in the
short term are unlikely to meet the guidelines indicated for an A category
rating, as indicated in the Aerospace and Defence Sector Credit Factors special
report. Positive rating action for EADS would be driven by the company's
achievement of FFO to revenue of over 9% and FCF to revenue of over 5%. Fitch
notes that EADS is in line with the 'A' category business profile factors as
well as the leverage ratio of lease-adjusted debt to FFO of under 2x. The
company's liquidity position is also commensurate with the 'A' category.
EADS is Europe's largest, and the world's second-largest, aerospace and
defence group. Its most important division is the 100%-owned large commercial
aircraft manufacturer Airbus SA, although the company is also active through its
three other divisions in many key aerospace and defence segments, including
helicopters, military aircraft, defence electronics, security and satellites.
Fitch expects revenue in 2011 to reach approximately EUR48bn while EBITDAR is
expected by Fitch to reach a level broadly in line with the last 12 months (LTM)
figure of EUR3.1bn.
For the last 12 months (LTM) to 30 June 2011 (H111), EADS' revenue rose 3.6%
from FY10, to EUR47.4bn, driven primarily by a 5.4% rise in Airbus commercial
revenue. Reported EBIT rose to EUR1.3bn from EUR1.2bn in FY10, largely as a
result of the absence of losses at Airbus Military, which affected the 2010
results, and despite higher R&D expenditure and the ongoing negative impact of
the A380 ramp up. Full year 2011 (FY11) earnings are expected by Fitch to be
slightly higher compared to 2010. H111 LTM FFO improved to EUR2.4bn (a margin of
5%), from EUR2.1bn in 2010 (margin of 4.8%), as a result of the improved
earnings, while LTM FCF increased to EUR3.6bn (a margin of 7.5%) from EUR2.7bn
in 2010 (margin of 6%), chiefly due to higher customer advances as well as
improvements in the underlying operational performance. Fitch does not expect
FCF in 2012 to remain at these levels owing to higher expected capital
expenditure and working capital needs associated with ramp-up of key programmes
as well as lower expected levels of customer advances.