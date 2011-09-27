September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Llyods TSB Bank PLC

Guarantor Llyods TSB Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2023

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 105.717

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228 bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Lloyds & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0577606725

Temporary ISIN XS0686107458

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.