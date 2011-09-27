September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Llyods TSB Bank PLC
Guarantor Llyods TSB Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2023
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 105.717
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228 bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Lloyds & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0577606725
Temporary ISIN XS0686107458
Data supplied by International Insider.