September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2016

Coupon 4.472 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 260 basis points

Yield 4.478 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.2 bp

Over the 2.75 pct 2016 OBL

Payment Date October 4, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CA CIB. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING

Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011124601

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)