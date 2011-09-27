BRIEF-Holand og Setskog Sparebank Q4 net profit up at NOK 18.7 million
* Q4 loan losses 5.0 million Norwegian crowns ($598,853) versus 2.6 million crowns year ago
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 4.472 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 260 basis points
Yield 4.478 pct
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.2 bp
Over the 2.75 pct 2016 OBL
Payment Date October 4, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CA CIB. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING
Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011124601
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
* Says Kinnevik's board of directors recommends an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share for 2016, an increase of 3.2% from last year's ordinary dividend (SEK 7.75 per share)
* Sells local supplier (Rangsdorf) to Family Office from Berlin