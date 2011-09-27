BRIEF-Holand og Setskog Sparebank Q4 net profit up at NOK 18.7 million
* Q4 loan losses 5.0 million Norwegian crowns ($598,853) versus 2.6 million crowns year ago
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GDF Suez
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 20, 2017
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 100.244
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Royal
Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's 25 billion euro
EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0139756859
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)
* Q4 loan losses 5.0 million Norwegian crowns ($598,853) versus 2.6 million crowns year ago
* Says Kinnevik's board of directors recommends an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share for 2016, an increase of 3.2% from last year's ordinary dividend (SEK 7.75 per share)
* Sells local supplier (Rangsdorf) to Family Office from Berlin