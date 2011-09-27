September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GDF Suez

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 20, 2017

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 100.244

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Royal

Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's 25 billion euro

EMTN Programme

ISIN CH0139756859

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)