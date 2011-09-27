September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hypovereinsbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 5, 2015
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116 bp
over the 1.75 pct OBL 158
Payment Date October 05, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, LBBW, Natixis, Santander GBM
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000HV2AEH8
