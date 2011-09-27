September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hypovereinsbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 5, 2015

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.977

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116 bp

over the 1.75 pct OBL 158

Payment Date October 05, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, LBBW, Natixis, Santander GBM

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000HV2AEH8

