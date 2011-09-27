BRIEF-Holand og Setskog Sparebank Q4 net profit up at NOK 18.7 million
* Q4 loan losses 5.0 million Norwegian crowns ($598,853) versus 2.6 million crowns year ago
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's agency
for Agribusiness
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 05, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 101.118
Payment Date October 05, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling,
0.3 pct m&U)
Denoms (K) 10
ISIN XS0686448092
Data supplied by International Insider.
