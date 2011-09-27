September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rentenbank, Germany's agency

for Agribusiness

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 05, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101.118

Payment Date October 05, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling,

0.3 pct m&U)

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0686448092

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.