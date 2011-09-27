September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Peugeot SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2016
Coupon 6.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.588
Spread 512 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 594.1bp
Over the 2 pct February 2016 OBL
Payment Date September 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011124544
