September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Eastern Power Networks PLC (EPN)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 30, 2011

Coupon 4.75pct

Reoffer price 99.260

Yield 4.788 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 3.75 pct 2021 Gilt

Payment Date October 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas & Lloyds

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0686172601

