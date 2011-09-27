September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Eastern Power Networks PLC (EPN)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 30, 2011
Coupon 4.75pct
Reoffer price 99.260
Yield 4.788 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 3.75 pct 2021 Gilt
Payment Date October 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas & Lloyds
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0686172601
Data supplied by International Insider.