BRIEF-ISR Capital expects to report net loss for FY2016
* Expects to report a net loss for FY2016, due primarily to impairment of loans and receivables
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date October 5, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.624
Reoffer price 99.624
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.2 bp over
the 5 year Treasury
Payment Date October 5, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley &
RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees .125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
* Reported on Thursday FY preliminary net profit 2.2 million euros ($2.34 million) versus 5.8 million euros a year ago
Feb 10 Indian shares edged up on Friday, heading for a third straight weekly gain, as lenders rebounded from disappointment over the central bank's decision to hold rates while sentiment also got a boost after Asian shares hit an 18-month peak.