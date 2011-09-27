September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date October 5, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.624

Reoffer price 99.624

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.2 bp over

the 5 year Treasury

Payment Date October 5, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley &

RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees .125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)