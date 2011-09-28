(Adds details)

By Matthias Williams and Lyndee Prickitt

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India is moving quickly on a plan to open its $450 billion retail sector to global players such as Wal-Mart despite concerns about job losses among millions of small neighbourhood stores, India's industry secretary said on Wednesday.

The emerging Asian power has dallied for years about bringing foreign investment to supermarkets. The move is seen by many as crucial to tame food prices but is resisted by small shopkeepers who are now the backbone in India's retail economy.

Foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart (WMT.N), Carrefour SA (CARR.PA), Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) and Metro AG (MEOG.DE) want to invest directly in India's fast growing retail market, but the policy has so far been held up by political resistance.

"Please don't ask me for a timeline, but we are proceeding very fast," Industry Secretary R.P. Singh told Reuters in an interview. "It's certainly not on the back burner."

Despite his optimism, the plan has not yet been approved by the cabinet, with job-loss concerns ahead of state elections next year and a general election in 2014, slowing policy.

Currently, up to 40 percent of India's harvests rot because of inadequate cold storage and supply bottlenecks, a situation some economists say foreign money in supermarkets will help resolve.

"The idea is that the multi-brand retail should be able to help us in addressing the infrastructure gap, so the back end infrastructure is very important for us," Singh said.

However, he said concerns that such conditions would be too restrictive on companies were unfounded.

"Conditions are not such that they will reduce the viability of the global players here," he said.

A committee of top civil servants, of which Singh was a member, in July agreed to recommend to the cabinet allowing foreign firms to take a 51 percent stake in such multi-brand retail operations.

Turning to wider economic issues, Singh also told Reuters that industrial growth was weak in August, as businesses held back investments because of high inflation and interest rates.

India's industrial growth INIP=ECI slumped to its weakest rate in nearly two years in July.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Lyndee Prickitt; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com)(+91 11 4178 1003)(Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDIA ECONOMY/INDUSTRY

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.