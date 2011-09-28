September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The World Bank (International Bank for

Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 400 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 30, 2015

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 105.40

Yield 1.795 pct

Payment Date October 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Global

Debt Issuance Facility

The issue size will total 4.2 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0504873182

