(Corrects headline to clarify that Goldman's outlook is for U.S banks)

* Sees mortgage rev up 30-40 pct in Q3

* Cuts price target on JP Morgan

* Raises price target on Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp

Sept 28 Goldman Sachs said increased activity in mortgage banking in the third quarter will offset some of the pains from low interest rates faced by U.S. banks, although capital market revenue will suffer as banks will be forced to take mark-downs on inventory.

The brokerage said after the U.S. Fed announced Operation Twist, to stimulate credit for consumers and businesses, 30-year mortgage rates were now approaching 4 percent, the lowest level this decade.

This, in turn, is driving refinance application volumes, which have surged over 30 percent so far in the third quarter, representing about three fourths of total origination volume, the brokerage said in a note to clients. [ID:nEFE7DA00Z]

Higher volumes and a widening gain on sale spreads should drive quarter-on-quarter mortgage revenue up 30-40 percent during the third quarter, the brokerage said.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), New York Community Bancorp Inc NYB.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN.O) are likely to benefit most from this increased activity, it added.

Goldman Sachs said although U.S banks' exposure to the European crisis seems manageable, it was more concerned about the indirect impact of the crisis, including contagion, a sell-off in risk assets and risk aversion.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5919; Reuters messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GOLDMAN/RESEARCH BANKS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.