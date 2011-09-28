BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts Jan net profit of 129.3 mln yuan
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)
September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 06, 2016
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Spread 167 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245bp
over the 2.75 pct 2016 OBL
Payment Date October 06, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan,
Lloyds & Natixis
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0686597286
