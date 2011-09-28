September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 06, 2016

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

Spread 167 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245bp

over the 2.75 pct 2016 OBL

Payment Date October 06, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan,

Lloyds & Natixis

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0686597286

