SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, will raise 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) from an initial public offering in Shanghai, a fifth less than it originally sought, after setting the price at the bottom of an indicative range.

It will sell 3 billion shares at 4.50 yuan each, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Wednesday.

The builder of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, had hoped to raise 17.3 billion yuan from the sale.

China Securities Co. and Bank of China International are lead underwriters for the listing.

