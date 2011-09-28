September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Areva SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.554

Yield 4.712 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 336.3 bp

Over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date October 05, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Santander & SGCIB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN FR0011125442

