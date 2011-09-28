BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts Jan net profit of 129.3 mln yuan
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)
September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Areva SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 05, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.554
Yield 4.712 pct
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 336.3 bp
Over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR
Payment Date October 05, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Santander & SGCIB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN FR0011125442
(Created by Kumar Aman)
