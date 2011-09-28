BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts Jan net profit of 129.3 mln yuan
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)
September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.968
Payment Date October 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.3 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0677817594
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Collector Ventures invests in Nordkap, a cloud-based treasury solution Source text: http://bit.ly/2jXcXxm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net interest and fees income 39.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.75 million) versus 35.3 million crowns year ago