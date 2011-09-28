September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 16, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.968

Payment Date October 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.3 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0677817594

