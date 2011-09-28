September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Heidelbergcement Finance B.V.
Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG
& Hanson Limited
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2018
Coupon 9.50 pct
Issue price 99.304
Yield 9.625 pct
Payment Date October 5, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, Citi, Deutsche, ING
LBBW, Mediobanca & RBS
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0686703736
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)