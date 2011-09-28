SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) has shut some units at its largest refinery as a fire burned at the half-a-million barrel per day Singapore plant on Tuesday, a Shell executive said.

Crude processing units at the plant were running at reduced capacity, Lee Tzu Yang, chairman for Shell Companies in Singapore, told reporters at a news conference.

The hydrocracking unit was among the units shut, he said.

Shell would continue to supply Singapore's fuel markets with products from storage and other refineries, so the company expected no shortages in the market, he said. (Editing by Simon Webb)