BRIEF-Aurskog Sparebank Q4 net interest and fees income up at NOK 39.3 mln
* Q4 net interest and fees income 39.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.75 million) versus 35.3 million crowns year ago
September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RLB Steiermark
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 06, 2014
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.856
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date October 06, 2011
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT000B091038
ANKARA, Feb 7 There will be no change to the management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose stakes have been recently transferred to a new sovereign wealth fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.
* Said on Monday FY net profit for the year of 16.2 million euros ($17.33 million), up 3.6 percent vs previous year