September 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Southern Gas Networks Plc(SGN)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date October 5, 2023

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.435

Yield 4.879 pct

Spread 232 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date October 5, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Lloyds TSB &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0686570242

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.