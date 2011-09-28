BRIEF-Aurskog Sparebank Q4 net interest and fees income up at NOK 39.3 mln
* Q4 net interest and fees income 39.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.75 million) versus 35.3 million crowns year ago
September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Development Bank Of Japan Inc (DBJ)
Guarantor Government of Japan
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 05, 2016
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.509
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 74.8bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2016 UST
Payment Date October 05, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ANKARA, Feb 7 There will be no change to the management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose stakes have been recently transferred to a new sovereign wealth fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.
* Said on Monday FY net profit for the year of 16.2 million euros ($17.33 million), up 3.6 percent vs previous year