* Sees raw material prices dropping as imports fill supply gap

* Expects to touch upper-end of previously forecast 2011 profit

* Shares jumped 22 pct in morning trade; up 8 pct in afternoon trade

(Adds background, comments from conference call, updates share movement)

Sept 28 Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN.N) said cost of one of its key raw materials is likely to drop for the remainder of the year with imports filling a supply gap, providing some much-needed relief for the U.S. chemicals company that has been struggling with rising raw material prices.

Chemical companies have been plagued by raw material prices increasing across the board amid a tight supply environment. Companies like Omnova are coping by passing on those costs to customers.

Omnova's shares were up 8 percent at $3.90 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose 22 percent to touch a high of $4.39 earlier in the session.

The key raw material, Butadiene, is one of the seven basic chemicals at the core of the chemical industry and is an important ingredient used to make products such as tires, engineering polymers and latex products.

"Prices of primary raw materials used in performance chemicals are expected to be flat to down for the remainder of our fiscal year," CEO Kevin McMullen said on Omnova's earnings call on Wednesday.

The company's performance chemical segment contributed more than three-fourths third-quarter revenue. Expanding this business to fast-growing countries like India and China helped the company post market-topping results. [ID:nL3E7KR3TP]

"Although Omnova's end markets are slowing, the company managed to put through sufficient pricing to offset a $37 million headwind from raw materials," Jefferies said in a note to clients.

The Fairlawn, Ohio-based company, which competes with larger rivals like Praxair Inc (PX.N), Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD.N) and PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N), expects 2011 profit to come in at the high-end of its previously forecast 40-44 cents a share range.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

((swetha.gopinath@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 580; Reuters Messaging: swetha.gopinath.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: OMNOVASOLUTIONS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.