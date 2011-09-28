SINGAPORE, Sept 29 A fire continues to burn on Thursday at Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.l largest refinery, its half a million barrels per day Singapore plant, but the blaze is under control, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement.

The fire at the refinery on an island off Singapore's shores hit the refinery on Wednesday, forcing Shell to close down a hydrocracking unit that helps make diesel fuel as a safety measure.

"Fire fighting operations are still underway at the affected area," the SCDF said in the statement. "There are currently about 100 SCDF fire fighters fighting the fire with 6 fire engines and 13 support vehicles. About 250 essential Shell personnel are also on Pulau Bukom." (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Simon Webb)