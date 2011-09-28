(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 A fire continues to burn on
Thursday at Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.l largest refinery, its
half a million barrels per day Singapore plant, but the blaze is
under control, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a
statement.
The fire hit the plant on an island off Singapore's shores
on Wednesday, forcing Shell to close down a hydrocracking unit
that helps make diesel fuel as a safety measure.
"Fire fighting operations are still underway at the
affected area," the SCDF said in the statement. "There are
currently about 100 SCDF fire fighters fighting the fire with 6
fire engines and 13 support vehicles. About 250 essential Shell
personnel are also on Pulau Bukom."
Shell could not be immediately reached for comment on
Thursday. In a statement issued earlier, Shell said the fire had
been contained and that it had accounted for all staff.
Crude processing units at the plant, which accounts for more
than a third of the island nation's total refining capacity,
were running at reduced capacity, Shell said on Wednesday.
Production units at the refinery near the blaze were shut as
a precaution. In the process of the shutdown, Shell said that a
larger flare would be visible. The flare was no cause for alarm,
as no toxic vapours were being released, Shell said.
One Shell firefighter sustained a superficial injury, and
five other firefighters had heat exhaustion and pulled muscle,
the company said.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Simon Webb)