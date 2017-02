HONG KONG, Sept 29 Hong Kong's financial markets will close for the morning session due to Typhoon Nesat, the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday.

Trade will resume at 0530 GMT (1:30 pm local time) if the signal is cancelled before 0400 GMT (noon local time). If the signal remains issued at 0400 GMT, all trade on Thursday will be cancelled. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)