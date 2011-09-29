JAKARTA, Sept 29 PT Bukit Asam Tbk :

* The state-controlled Indonesian coal producer expects annual profit to reach 3 trillion rupiah ($337.5 million) in 2011, up 50 percent, as coal production volume may increase 7 to 10 percent to 14 million tonnes. That would represent

* Expects 2011 annual revenue to reach 10-11 trillion rupiah, with production in August in line with the firm's target.

(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul)