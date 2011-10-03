(Removes extraneous word from paragraph 6)

* Calbee eyes China, N.America, Asia expansion plan by March 2012

* Looking to lift overseas sales ratio nearly 10 times to 30 pct by 2020

* Shares up 73.5 pct since March 11 listing in Tokyo

By James Topham

TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's No.1 snack food maker Calbee Inc. (2229.T) said on Monday that it aims to finalise its expansion plans for China, North America and regional markets in Asia by the end of its current fiscal year.

Calbee, which holds close to half of Japan's snack food market, joins a host of local firms looking to tap growing overseas demand as sales at home stagnate due to an ageing population.

"I see three ways for us to go overseas: independently, together with a partner or through our relationship with PepsiCo," President and COO Shunji Ito told Reuters in an interview, referring to the over 20 percent stake PepsiCo (PEP.N) has in Calbee.

"What shape our strategy will take in those three areas

(China, North America and the Asian region) is something I want to be able to report by next March at the latest."

The 54-year-old Ito added that the maker of Jagarico potato sticks and Kappa Ebisen prawn crackers would achieve by 2020 its goal of lifting its ratio of overseas sales by almost 10 times to 30 percent.

"There are many places that offer opportunities, but we can't go to them all at once, so we are currently working on these three (areas), because if we don't enter them now, we feel it would be harder later," .

The packaged foods manufacturer in May started a joint venture with South Korea's Haitai Confectionery & Foods to make potato chips and snacks in the country. It has also opened a retail outlet in San Francisco for marketing and research.

Calbee is projecting a 2.6 percent rise in operating profit to 11 billion yen ($143 million) for the year to March 2012, following expectations profits will fall by about a quarter in the first-half of the year after losses from the deadly March quake and tsunami.

The firm is scheduled to report first-half earnings in November.

Shares of Calbee have surged 73.5 percent since they were listed in Tokyo on March 11. On Monday, they settled at 3,850 yen, unchanged from the previous day, against a 1.8 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei .N225.

($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen)

(Editing by Joseph Radford)

((james.topham@thomsonreuters.com)(+813 6441 1858)(Reuters Messaging: james.topham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CALBEE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.