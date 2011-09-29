By Hugo Dixon

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ring-fencing retail banks, as the Vickers commission has proposed, may help tackle the “too big to fail” problem a bit. But resolution plans are a more important way of safely winding banks down. If Vickers’ focus diverts attention from this, it could be harmful.

-- The Financial Stability Board will present plans to the G20 summit in November for how systemically important financial institutions can be effectively resolved. The FSB published a consultation document on its ideas in July.

-- UK banks will have to produce draft recovery and resolution plans (RRPs) by June 2012, under a timetable set out by the Financial Services Authority. No deadline has been set for when final plans need to be produced. A pilot programme to produce resolution plans was run with six large banks in early 2011.

-- The UK’s Independent Commission on Banking, the Vickers Commission, called for banks’ retail operations to be ring-fenced from their investment banking businesses. It argued that RRPs and ring-fencing were “complements, not substitutes”.

