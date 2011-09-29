* At least 4 brokerages cut AMD shares

* No "quick fix" for AMD's manufacturing issues - BofA

* Shrs down 11.5 pct, pre-mkt

Sept 29 Advanced Micro Devices Inc's AMD.N reduced outlook for third-quarter revenue and gross margin led many Wall Street analysts to downgrade the chipmaker's shares on worries about the company's manufacturing issues and a management turnover.

AMD shares, which have lost more than a third of their value since February, fell to $5.44 in premarket trade. They had closed at $6.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday AMD cut its outlook citing manufacturing issues at its German foundry supplier. [ID:L3E7KS3RD]

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded its rating on the company's shares to "underperform" from "neutral" and said there is no "quick fix" for its manufacturing yield issues.

The brokerage expressed concerns about the departure of Rick Bergman -- AMD's former product head -- to be the chief executive of Synaptics (SYNA.O) and cut its target price on AMD shares to $5 from $8.

Macquarie Research downgraded AMD to "underperform" from "neutral" and said execution issues and management turnover in the face of macro uncertainty adds additional risk to estimates even if end demand stabilizes.

Table for Rating changes: Brokerage New rating Old rating BofA underperform neutral Macquarie underperform neutral Thinkequity hold buy Longbow neutral buy

Target price revisions: Brokerage New Target price Old Target Price

(in $) BofA 5 8 Sterne Agee 14 15 Susquehanna 5.50 7 Macquarie 5 8 Thinkequity 6 8

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

