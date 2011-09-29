* Weaker rupee helps margins, bottom-line - CEO

Sept 29 Offshore information technology company iGate IGTE.O expects this year to turn out better than expected as spending by clients has held steady and the Indian rupee has weakened against major currencies, its top executive said.

"We had anticipated a relatively flat year, but we're seeing a 1.5 percent growth and a nice uptick in EBIDTA margins," Chief Executive Phaneesh Murthy, a former sales head at Indian software exporter Infosys Technologies (INFY.NS), told Reuters.

Murthy sees growth picking up pace in 2012, and expects the industry as a whole to grow 10-12 percent, with iGate growing at more than that.

The company, due to report its third-quarter results on Nov. 4, reckons steady client spending should drive its results ahead of its expectations.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, analysts forecast quarterly revenue of $268 million, EBITDA of $45.9 million and an EBITDA margin of 17.1 percent. Forecast earnings per share, at just below 21 cents, would be 17 percent below the year-earlier level.

"We will have a reasonably good (third-quarter) customer addition pipeline, with good quality customers," said Murthy, who is in his fourth year as CEO.

Fremont, California-based iGate provides IT and IT-enabled services to companies across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, media and healthcare.

The company, whose clients include General Electric (GE.N) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), has a large presence in India and is sensitive to currency fluctuations.

Recent rupee weakness -- the rupee last week posted its biggest weekly fall in more than 15 years INRUSD=R -– is helping offshore IT players such as iGate, which record much of their revenue in dollars and the British pound.

IGate, which competes with Infosys, Cognizant Technologies Services (CTSH.O) and Genpact (G.N), has significant costs in rupees, and a weaker rupee inflates its margins, a point highlighted by Murthy.

"While revenue doesn’t change as billing is in dollars, there will be a positive impact on margins and a stronger bottom line," he said.

For every 1 percent depreciation in the rupee, iGate typically adds about 20 basis points to its operating margin.

The rupee's decline against the U.S. dollar in the past 6 weeks suggests iGate's operating margin could have gained by more than 2 percentage points.

"Even at constant currency, we're seeing a strong uptick in margins, and this will add to that," Murthy said.

Shares in iGate have fallen 41 percent so far this year, slightly outperforming the S&P IT Consulting & Other Services Index .GSPTKCS, which is down almost 49 percent.

NO BIG DENT IN IT SPENDING

Market volatility generally makes clients more cautious in their IT spending, but Murthy said he does not see current market turbulence impacting client's decision making as much as in 2008-09, and he remains optimistic about IT budgets in 2012.

"Overall in banking and financial services, we'll see relatively flat to bearish IT budgets in 2012," he said, while those in other sectors like manufacturing, media & entertainment and healthcare could see a marginal upside.

Banking and financial services, one of the hardest hit sectors during the recession, makes up about a quarter of iGate's business.

Murthy said iGate was moving ahead with the integration of Patni Computer Systems, which it bought for $1.2 billion earlier this year, and expected the integration of shared services to be completed this year.

He said the process had helped dramatically reduce attrition levels to below 20 percent from 30 percent, and had trimmed shared services costs.

"We'd like attrition to come down to 16 percent," he said.

