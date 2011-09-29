September 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.384

Reoffer price 99.384

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.90bp

over the July 2018 Bund

Payment Date October 06, 2011

Lead Manager(s) credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1GV187

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.