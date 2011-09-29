BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
September 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Union
Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.384
Reoffer price 99.384
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.90bp
over the July 2018 Bund
Payment Date October 06, 2011
Lead Manager(s) credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1GV187
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: