Sept 29 Broker Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on some major international defense stocks, citing concerns the sector may face automatic budget cuts in 2013.

"Defense stocks are trading at prices that look attractive in terms of the likely fundamentals, but face the overhang of headline risk around the automatic budget cuts of the Budget Control Act of 2011," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.

According to the Act, defense budgets will be cut by $54 billion a year from 2013, if the "supercommittee" -- a bipartisan Congressional panel -- fails to reach a consensus on a negotiated budget, the brokerage said.

A sudden cut could squeeze margins, Bernstein said.

The broker cut its stock price targets for BAE Systems (BAES.L), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Raytheon Co (RTN.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and General Dynamics (GD.N).

The budget cut deliberations are being closely watched by U.S. weapons manufacturers, who have already begun laying off workers at plants around the country after a decade of strong growth in defense spending. [ID:nS1E78R1I1]

