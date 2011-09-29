September 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 20, 2014

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 103.24

Yield 2.088 pct

Reoffer price 103.24

Spread 64.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.5 pct May 2013 NGB

Payment Date October 6, 2011

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0629312645

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.