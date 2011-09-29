September 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 20, 2014
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 103.24
Yield 2.088 pct
Reoffer price 103.24
Spread 64.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.5 pct May 2013 NGB
Payment Date October 6, 2011
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0629312645
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.