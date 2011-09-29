September 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thurday.

Borrower Daimler Canada Finance Inc

Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2012

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 32bp

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 32bp

Payment Date September 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0688190247

Data supplied by International Insider.