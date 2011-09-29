September 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thurday.
Borrower Daimler Canada Finance Inc
Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2012
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 32bp
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 32bp
Payment Date September 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0688190247
