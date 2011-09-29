* Q4 share loss $0.14 vs est profit $0.01

* Q4 rev $2.1 bln vs est $2.11 bln

* Shares down 3 pct in extended trade

Sept 29 Memory chip maker Micron Technology (MU.O) posted a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by lower gross margins due to falling DRAM prices, sending its shares down 3 percent after the bell.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron's stock has already more than halved since touching a 29-month high of $11.95 in February, due to worries about lackluster PC sales and potential steep losses in an antitrust trial involving Rambus (RMBS.O).

Sales of PCs have grown at a slower pace than expected in recent quarters as some consumers worried about a tough economy hold off on large purchases and others choose Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and other tablets over laptops.

Micron, America's sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips, is struggling with a slump in demand for PC memory chips. The company's competitors, including Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS), Japan's Elpida 6665.T and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), have been shifting production to NAND flash memory -- used in tablets and smartphones -- to offset DRAM losses.

Revenue from sales of NAND Flash products was 11 percent higher in the fourth quarter, the company said, while DRAM sales fell 12 percent, on a sequential basis.

DRAM memory accounts for more than half of Micron's revenue, while NAND contributes about a fourth.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $135 million, or 14 cents a share, from a profit of $342 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected 1 cent a share in profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's consolidated gross margin declined to 15 percent for the fourth quarter from 22 percent for the third quarter.

Revenue came in at $2.1 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion.

On Wednesday, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.N, the No. 2 PC chipmaker, slashed its revenue growth forecast for the current quarter, hurt by manufacturing issues at a supplier. [ID:nL3E7KS3RD]

Micron shares were trading at $5.71 after the bell. They had closed at $5.87 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

