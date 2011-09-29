SEOUL, Sept 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >Industrial output data 0800 TOP STORIES >Korea posts Aug capital outflows on stock selloff >Kindle Fire may force Android makers to cut prices >Samsung sees low chip industry growth in 2012 >S.Korean exporters downbeat about Q4-survey >Samsung Elec aims 250,000 mirrorless camera sales >Korea c.bank says will be prudent in future policy >Australia targets Samsung tablet ruling next week >T-Mobile lines up against Apple in Samsung lawsuit >S.Korea NOFI buys 70,000 T corn for Jan 2012

MARKETS >Seoul shares gain 2.7 pct, by pension fund buying >S.Korea won steady, eyes on euro debt talks MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday as stronger-than-expected economic data and German approval of a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears hanging over the market *Oil rose on Thursday, following an initial rebound in broader markets after Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data beat expectations. *World stocks and the euro rose in a choppy session on Thursday on upbeat U.S. economic news and German approval of a stronger bailout fund to counter the euro zone debt crisis.

*Seoul shares rose 2.7 percent on Thursday on the back of steady buying by public pension funds, with technology and brokerage issues leading gains.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is to adopt a "multi-platform strategy," producing smartphones based on all operating systems other than that of Apple Inc . >Samsung Electronics plans to acquire companies with strong semiconductor technology. >POSCO will invest $350 million to build a cold-rolled steel facility in Turkey.

