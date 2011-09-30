* SMFG, Promise say nothing decided at this time

* SMFG to acquire Promise shares through tender offer bid -source

* Promise shares untraded on glut of buy orders

* Shares of Promise rival Acom jump 11 pct

(Adds investor comment, details)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T), Japan's No.3 lender, will buy out its consumer-finance affiliate Promise Co 8574.T, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters, marking a new phase in the consolidation of an industry struggling to recover from a government-imposed credit crunch.

SMFG, which already holds a 22 percent stake in Promise, will launch a tender offer for the remainder of the lender, said the source, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

At Thursday's closing price, those shares were worth 57 billion yen ($742 million.)

"It would be very good news for Promise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

"For Sumitomo Mitsui, it's neither clearly negative nor clearly positive, as there would be pluses and minuses, and the bank is so big that such a move will not a have a significant impact on its business."

Shares of Promise were untraded on a glut of buy orders on Friday. Its stock was bid at 659 yen in Tokyo, compared with Thursday's closing price of 559 yen. Buyers outnumbered sellers by more than 50 to one.

A government clampdown on a sector viewed by many as little better than loan sharking, has set limits on rates and imposed tighter credit screening.

Lenders have also been undermined by a 2006 court decision that is forcing them to repay borrowers for overcharged interest.

The biggest victim of the industry shakeup so far has been Takefuji, once Japan's biggest consumer lender. It failed in September 2010 with liabilities of 430 billion yen ($5.6 billion).

Others, such as Promise, survived by tying themselves to Japan's big banks.

SMFG will also raise additional capital in exchange for a private placement of shares, with the total investment expected to be at about 200 billion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier.

The bank's board will approve the plan on Friday, the paper said.

"No decision at this moment has been made" regarding the possibility of making Promise a wholly owned subsidiary or any private placement, Sumitomo Mitsui and Promise said in separate statements released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shares of rival consumer lender Acom (8572.T), which is 37 percent owned by Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T), jumped as much as 11 percent in early trading to 1,636 yen. SMFG rose 1.4 percent, compared with a 0.5 percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei 225 .N225.

Promise and other consumer-finance companies emerged in the aftermath of the collapse of Japan's asset bubble two decades ago as economic growth faltered and commercial banks reined in credit.

Able to borrow at very low rates, they charged interest of nearly 30 percent, allowing them to absorb high default rates on uncollateralised loans.

($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Vinu Pilakkott)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com)(+813-6441-1311)) Keywords: PROMISE/SMFG

