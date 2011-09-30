HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong-listed shares of Macau casino operators slumped on Friday, as long-only funds liquidated positions in a wide-ranging selloff of Chinese names on fears that unsustainable informal lending could affect the broader mainland economy.

In a report dated Sept 28, Credit Suisse analysts warned sectors exposed to the informal funding situation included Macau gaming names, who include mainland gamblers among their top clients.

At midday, Wynn Macau (1128.HK) was down 13 percent, while Sands China Ltd (1928.HK), Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) and MGM China (2282.HK) declined between 10 and 11 percent.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) lost over 7 percent while Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MPEL.O) declined more than 9 percent in U.S. markets on Thursday.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surprised analysts and investors, hitting record levels since the start of the year due mainly to surging demand from cash-rich mainland Chinese gamblers.

