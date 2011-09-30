* Gaming shares tumble between 10-16 pct

* No evidence of visa tightening moves so far -casino exec

* VIP liquidity issue seen a concern

(Adds broker, executive quotes, details)

HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong-listed shares of Macau casino operators slumped on Friday as fears of a heightened credit squeeze on private firms in China and renewed rumours that Beijing may tighten visas to the former Portuguese colony dented the sector.

Wynn Macau (1128.HK), a unit of U.S. casino mogul Steve Wynn's Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), tumbled 16 percent in afternoon trade. Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) shed 14 percent and Sands China Ltd (1928.HK) and MGM China (2282.HK) fell 12 and 10 percent, respectively.

The blue chip Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 2.22 percent.

"There has been rotational selling, first on banks and then on gaming stocks," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment Ltd.

"Rumours that some Chinese local governments have tightened the approval of visas for Macau also affected the stocks."

Worries that the Chinese government will act to tighten visas to Macau are frequent and circulate regularly but so far there has been no firm evidence of such moves, said a casino executive in Macau.

"The VIP liquidity issue is a factor if China's economy goes sour, but most of these junkets who are working with the big casinos have ample liquidity for now," the executive said.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) lost over 7 percent while Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MPEL.O) declined more than 9 percent in U.S. markets on Thursday.

Long-only funds also liquidated positions in a wide-ranging selloff of Chinese names on fears that unsustainable informal lending could affect the broader mainland economy.

In a report dated Sept 28, Credit Suisse analysts warned sectors exposed to the informal funding situation included Macau gaming names, for whom mainland gamblers are among the top clients.

State media reported that a string of Chinese entrepreneurs have gone into hiding to avoid repaying loans, highlighting a credit squeeze on private firms and the dangers of steep interest rates in China's vast and growing informal lending market. [ID:nL5E7KT1I7]

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surprised analysts and investors, hitting record levels since the start of the year due mainly to surging demand from cash-rich mainland Chinese gamblers.

(Reporting by Clement Tan and Alison Leung; Additional reporting by Farah Master in MACAU; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

