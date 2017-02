HONG KONG, Sept 30 A unit of Mizuho Financial Group has agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in Vietcombank , Vietnam's second-largest partly private bank by assets, for 11.8 trillion dong ($567.3 million), Vietcombank said in a statement on Friday.

The Hanoi-based lender and the Japanese bank have signed a contract under which Mizuho would buy 347.6 million shares of Vietcombank for 34,000 dong ($1.6) a share.

Shares in Vietcombank closed down 0.4 percent at 27,300 dong ($1.31) on Friday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ken Wills)