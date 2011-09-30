PERTH Sep 30 BHP Billiton said it had finalised the acquisition of Leighton Holding's HWE Mining iron ore business in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Friday's announcement follows an agreement in August, when Leighton said it would sell its HWE Mining Subsidiaries, which provide contract mining services to BHP, for A$705 million($692 million).

The acquisition is part of BHP's plan to operate its Western Australia iron ore business rather than contract it out. The operations account for around 70 percent of BHP's iron ore mining in Western Australia with around A$1.1 billion of annual revenue. ($1 = 1.018 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Anshuman Daga)